Iranian envoy submits credential to Austrian President

Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani conveyed the friendship message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the Austrian president and full readiness of the Iranian government for the development and expansion of relations with Austria in all the political, economic, cultural fields Based on historical and long-standing relations between the two countries.

The Austrian President also extended his greeting to his Iranian counterpart and voiced his readiness for the expansion of bilateral ties.

Bagherpour is currently the accredited Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Slovakia.

