Iranian envoy submits credential to Slovakian FM

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strengthening friendly relations between Iran and Austria.

Bagherpour Ardakani submitted his credentials to the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in a ceremony held At the Austrian Presidential Palace on July 1. He is Iranian ambassador to Vienna as well.

Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani conveyed the friendship message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the Austrian president and full readiness of the Iranian government for the development and expansion of relations with Austria in all the political, economic, cultural fields Based on historical and long-standing relations between the two countries.

