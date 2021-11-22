Armenia, Brunei envoys submit credentials to Amir-Abdollahian

Haji Ismail bin Haji Abdul Manap the newly-appointed ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the Islamic Republic of Iran met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Iran and submitted a copy of his credential to the Iranian foreign minister.

Also, Arsen Avakian the new Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Iran met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Iran and submitted a copy of his credential to the Iranian foreign minister.

During the meeting, the ambassadors of Brunei Darussalam and Armenia said that they will make their utmost effort to enhance and broaden relations of their respective countries with Iran in all areas.

