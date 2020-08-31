Iran, Pakistan emphasize on cooperating in regional forums

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Mon. evening discussed about bilateral ties and issue of mutual concerns.

In this bilateral talk, Ghalibaf pointed to the amicable and friendly ties between the two countries and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance for its ties with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and development of relations between the two countries is of paramount importance.”

He emphasized the need for developing parliamentary ties between parliaments of the two countries and added, “Fortunately, Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group has been formed in the 11th Parliament which will help strengthen ties between the two countries through bilateral consultation and cooperation as well as in regional and international forums.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf pointed to the lengthy and common border between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan and added, “Diverse border cooperation will have a special impact on improving the security of the two countries' borders.”

While announcing readiness to develop political, economic, cultural, trade and parliamentary cooperation, Ghalibaf expressed hope for cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and also emphasized exchange of experiences between healthcare and medical sectors.

For his part, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani emphasized continuation of bilateral talks and parliamentary consultations between the two countries and added, “Unity and amity among Islamic countries in the international forums will have a very important impact in the global arenas.”

Preventive measures and implementation of health guidelines of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against COVID-19 is significant, Pakistani parliament speaker added.

