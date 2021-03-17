Security, border coop. important issues for Tehran, Islamabad

Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament met and held talks with Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Ambassador of the Republic of Pakistan to Tehran.

Parliaments of Iran and Pakistan enjoy good cooperation and communication in terms of specialized commissions and parliamentary friendship groups, said Amir Abullahian, expressing Iran’s supports for the continuation and strengthening of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction with the reopening of the Rimdan crossing border, he attached importance to the impact and continuation of this process on the livelihood of border people and border control.

He stressed the need to strengthen border-security cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan.

He also expressed hope that the destructive and insecure terrorist acts will be confronted more than before, given the talks between the officials of the two countries.

Important steps have been taken for lasting peace and stability on the borders of the two countries, said the Pakistani envoy.

“We hope to witness the development and prosperity of the livelihoods of the border residents of the two countries by opening new border markets,” he said and added, “Border security is important and necessary for the two countries.”

