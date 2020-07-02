Ghalibaf urges taking decision to eliminate terrorism

He said that Islamic countries should take serious decision for eliminating terrorism and extremism in the region to witness strengthening and consolidating peace and tranquility in the region.

Ghalibaf made the remarks on Thu. in a message sent to the speakers of the National Assemblies and Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and expressed his deep condolences on the death of a number of Pakistani citizens in a terrorist attack in Karachi Stock Exchange.

The text of condolences of Iranian Parliament speaker is read as follows,

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani Chairman of Pakistani Senate & Asad Qaiser Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan

I am deeply saddened to learn the martyrdom of a number of police personnel and innocent people in the terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange.

While condemning the terrorist act, I would like to express my deepest condolences to you, honorable Parliament members, government and people of friendly and neighboring country of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It is hoped that Islamic countries will take serious decision for eliminating terrorism and extremism in the region, so that we can witness strengthening and consolidating peace and tranquility in the Islamic world.

Gunmen attacked the Pakistani stock exchange building in the city of Karachi on Monday and at least four assailants were killed, police said.

The Karachi stock exchange is Pakistan’s largest and oldest stock exchange, incorporated with the exchanges in Islamabad and Lahore.

