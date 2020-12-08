Ghalibaf calls on Pakistan to release Iranian hostages

"We expect the Pakistani government to take immediate action to release the three Iranian hostages," Ghalibaf told Pak Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Tuesday.

"Bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan has a deep cultural, religious, political and economic history," the Iranian official said, "We must try to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially economic, cultural and cross-border sectors."

Ghalibaf noted that considering the joint borders between Iran and Pakistan, as two powerful countries in the region, having border markets launched can strengthen the security and welfare of border residents of the two countries.

He underscored that the Islamic Republic has no preconditions for conducting negotiations with Muslim countries, and of course it is not a threat to any country.

"We must work for endorsement of peace in Afghanistan, and of course the legitimate government of Afghanistan can pursue this goal within the framework of the country's constitution so that the Afghan people could achieve permanent security and peace."

Ambassador Qureshi, for his turn, expressed condolences over the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakharizadeh.

He said the terrorist act that led to the martyrdom of Dr. Fakhrizadeh was contrary to all international norms and intergovernmental relations.

The government and nation of Pakistan declare solidarity with the Iranian nation and government in this regard, he added.

The ambassador said that his government seeks to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims' trips to Iran and has establishing border joint markets on its agenda.

HJ/FNA