Iran, N Korea emphasize on financial-trade coop.

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum and North Korean Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Han Sung-o on Tue. emphasized strengthening financial and trade cooperation between the two countries.

In this meeting, the two sides also emphasized the need for activating financial and commercial interactions.

TPOI in the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is responsible for responding to the issues related to foreign trade, Zadboum said, adding, “strengthening and paving suitable way for trade between the private sectors of the two countries is essential.”

For his part, North Korean Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Han Sung-o emphasized the significance of solidarity, unity and amity between the two countries in the face of US sanctions and development of economic, trade and cultural cooperation with Iran.

The envoy praised the successful effort of the Islamic Republic of Iran in confronting the two problems of coronavirus, COVID-19, and sanctions.

He pointed to the age-old relations between Iran and North Korea and called for more interactions and talks between the two countries in order to develop level of economic and trade cooperation.

North Korean envoy to Iran proposed setting up a Joint Trade and Economic Committee between the two countries.

The Committee will pursue all requirements needed for bilateral trade cooperation, so that the meetings of the Committee will be held both in Tehran and Pyongyang periodically.

The two sides described setting up a joint trade and economic committee between Iran and North Korea as ‘constructive move’.

