Military coop. with Iran bears good impact on regional peace

Defense and Military Attaché of Pakistan Embassy in Iran Brigadier General Imran Kashif Chaudhary reiterated that military cooperation between Iran and Pakistan has a positive and constructive influence on the regional peace and stability.

Speaking in a ceremony of commemorating the Defense Day of Pakistan-2020 on Sunday, he stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the most important neighbors to Pakistan and in this way, Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields especially in the defense field.”

Military cooperation between the two countries has improved in the recent years and this level of enhanced military cooperation can be assessed in different visits, he said, adding, “To improve bilateral ties in the military field, General Qamar Javed Bajwa the Defense Minister of Pakistan has so far visited Islamic Republic of Iran for two times which is considerable.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Imran Kashif Chaudhary reiterated that Iran’s Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri visited Pakistan’s capital Islamabad in 2018 and Pakistan is vehemently waiting for his next visit to Pakistan in near future.

Pakistan’s Defense Attaché to the Islamic Republic of Iran seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the position of Leader of Islamic Revolution over the Kashmir issue, saying that Pakistan will wholeheartedly support Iran’s stance on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The two countries of Iran and Pakistan share many commonalities with each other and “I am sure that our cooperation with Iran will be enhanced and broadened in the near future.”

MA/IRN84029267