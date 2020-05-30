  1. Politics
May 30, 2020, 6:00 PM

Iran, Pakistan discuss latest regional developments

Iran, Pakistan discuss latest regional developments

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held a phone talk with the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The two sides discussed the developments in the region, the need for the unity of Asian parliamentary leaders to ensure collective welfare, and the latest developments on combating coronavirus.

Noting that the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran has caused some problems for the country, Sanjrani stressed the need to lift sanctions against Iran.

He also reiterated that the people, parliament, and government of Pakistan are calling for the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

He stressed the need to develop relations and expand cooperation in various fields, including parliament.

Sanjrani and Ghalibaf called for strengthening ties between Iran and Pakistan.

The two sides discussed ways to increase relations, especially the development of border exchanges between the two countries.

Referring to the need to strengthen Tehran-Islamabad cooperation and as well as cooperation between the two countries in international forums, Sanjrani expressed hope that close ties between Iran and Pakistan will expand further during the new presidency of Iranian Parliament.

ZZ/IRN 83804788

News Code 159231

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News