Iran, Pakistan discuss latest regional developments

The two sides discussed the developments in the region, the need for the unity of Asian parliamentary leaders to ensure collective welfare, and the latest developments on combating coronavirus.

Noting that the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran has caused some problems for the country, Sanjrani stressed the need to lift sanctions against Iran.

He also reiterated that the people, parliament, and government of Pakistan are calling for the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

He stressed the need to develop relations and expand cooperation in various fields, including parliament.

Sanjrani and Ghalibaf called for strengthening ties between Iran and Pakistan.

The two sides discussed ways to increase relations, especially the development of border exchanges between the two countries.

Referring to the need to strengthen Tehran-Islamabad cooperation and as well as cooperation between the two countries in international forums, Sanjrani expressed hope that close ties between Iran and Pakistan will expand further during the new presidency of Iranian Parliament.

