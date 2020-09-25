Coop. to compensate economic damages in post-corona

Mohammad Taghi Saberi made the remarks in his meeting with the Chairman of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda on Friday.

The cooperation capacity between the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan in various areas especially in the economic field is beyond the current level, Iranian envoy said and added, “In the current situation, the two countries need to work hard with each other in order to make up for the economic damages in post-corona period.”

Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan also pointed to the positive developments in relations between the two countries in last year and called for continuation and improvement of these efforts in line with evermore expansion of ties between the two nations.

He pointed to the significance of parliaments of the two countries and their role in enhancing bilateral ties and voiced Iran’s readiness to cooperate with Tajikistan in all fields.

For his part, Zokirzoda pointed to the commonalities between the two countries and longstanding ties between Iran and Tajikistan and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran was of the first countries that recognized the independence of Tajikistan and opened its embassy in this country.”

He pointed to the significance of the role of interparliamentary relations in the development of relations between governments and nations and called the establishment of a friendship group and interparliamentary cooperation between Iranian and Tajik parliaments as a giant step towards strengthening this cooperation.

