35 tons of narcotics busted in Hormozagan in 5 months: cmdr.

Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei made the announcement in a press conference on Wednesday, saying that following the extensive intelligence operations, the police forces of the Hormozgan, southern province of Iran have seized 35,000 kilograms of various kinds of narcotics during the 5 months.

Stating that the war on drug trade has claimed the lives of nearly 3,500 Iranian police officers over the past four decades, he said that the fight against drugs trafficking is being also pursued vigorously this year.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

