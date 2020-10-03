Over 1 tons of illicit drugs in S Khorasan

"During the past week, anti-narcotics police forces confiscated 1.1 tons of various illicit drugs", Nasser Farshid broke the news on Saturday and added that in this period, 175 smugglers and distributors have been arrested and handed to the judiciary.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Based on reports, around 400 tons of illicit drugs have been confiscated in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

RHM/5039119