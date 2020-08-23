Police bust 1.5 tons of opium in Mirjaveh

Sistan and Baluchestan Police Chief Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Sunday that the border guards gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band at Mirjaveh border regions and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the narcotics from the southeastern regions to the central and northern parts of the country.

The forces ambushed the hideout of the smugglers on Saturday night and confiscated the drugs stored in a border village.

According to Goudarzi, three offenders were detained during the operation.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

MR/5006115