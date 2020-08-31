Police bust over 1.3 tons of drugs in eastern Iran

Khorasan Razavi Police Chief Second Brigadier General Ebrahim Ghorbani said on Monday his forces were informed by the local sources of a big haul being conveyed from the eastern borders toward the central and northern parts of the country.

After a series of intelligence operations, he said, the anti-narcotics police tracked and stopped a heavy truck on the main routes to Mashhad, finding 1,360 kilograms of opium in the vehicle.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

MR