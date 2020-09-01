Over 1 ton of narcotics seized in Iran's Saravan

Commander of the Border Guard of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) Second Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Tuesday that following the intelligence activities, the police forces have been informed about the smuggling of a big consignment of narcotics by a drug trafficking gang to the province from southeast borders of Iran.

He added that the forces engaged in an armed clash with the smugglers, during which 1.244 tons of opium, along some amount of ammunition were seized.

1 smuggler has been arrested and 1 vehicle seized in this regard, Goudarzi noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to the deputy head of Iran's Police Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei, a total of 400 tons of narcotics have been seized by police forces in Iran in the first 4 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2020).

He noted that the figure indicates a 45% growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The commander said that the fight against drug trafficking is being also pursued vigorously this year.

ZZ/IRN84022723