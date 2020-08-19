Intelligence forces dismantle big ammunition smuggling gang

According to the Iranian intelligence ministry on Wednesday, through extensive operations carried out by the Intelligence Ministry forces in Alborz Province, the members of a big arms and ammunition smuggling gang were identified and arrested.

This gang has been active in Alborz, Tehran, Kermanshah, Lorestan, Isfahan, Sistan and Baluchestan, West Azerbaijan and Kerman provinces.

According to the confessions and documents, the members of the gang smuggled weapons and ammunition, illicit drugs and alcohol, currency, coins, gold and antiques.

More than 20 key members of the gang were arrested in coordination with the judiciary, and a significant number of weapons, ammunition, hunting, munition and vehicles were seized.

The gang members abused the correspondence and titles of individuals in the Ministry of Intelligence, government agencies, the judiciary, and the military, forging the documents.

