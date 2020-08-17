  1. Politics
Police Seize 853 kg of narcotics in Yazd province

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The police forces of Yazd province in central Iran have seized 853 kilograms of illicit drugs in two separate operations.

The Police chief of Yazd province, Brigadier General Abbas Ali Behdani Fard made the announcement on Monday noting that after intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police forces busted 443 kg of heroin, 381 kg of opium, and 29 kg of crystal in two separate operations.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

