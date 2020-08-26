Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran seeks to cooperate with IAEA based on Intl. regulations

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to cooperate with IAEA based on international regulations.

IAEA’s reports indicate reduction of Iran’s JCPOA commitments: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that IAEA’s reports indicate that Iran has taken all the five steps to reduce commitments to JCPOA. He made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran must provide technical explanations about all the five steps that have been taken to reduce commitments to JCPOA.

Democrat or Republican US admin. to make no difference: Rouhani

There is no difference for Iran whether the next US administration is run by Democrats or Republicans, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday evening, underlining that the Islamic Republic will continue its sanctions

Iran’s government not waiting for US election

Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Iran’s administration will not wait for the result of the upcoming US election.

Iran COVID-19 update: 125 deaths, 2,213 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 2,213 COVID-19 infections and 125 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Tuesday noon. Accordingly, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 363,363 with the death toll standing at 20,901.

Iran-IAEA coop. should be based on legal commitments

The AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Tuesday that improving relations is of high importance for both Iran and the IAEA and the two have been working on resolving mutual affairs in the past two months.

He added that the two sides will not allow other countries to influence or manage the IAEA-Iran relationship.

IAEA vows to fulfill obligations responsibly despite pressure

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog stressed that his organization will carry out its commitments regarding Iran responsibly and independently, despite some pressures.

SP gas condensate production vol. up 87%: CEO

Chief Executive of South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) said that the production of gas condensate at South Pars Gas Field (SPGF) has increased more than 87 percent from 2013 to 2020.

MR