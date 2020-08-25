IAEA’s reports indicate reduction of Iran’s JCPOA commitments

He made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran must provide technical explanations about all the five steps that have been taken to reduce commitments to JCPOA.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has carefully implemented steps to reduce its obligations to JCPOA. Of course, the necessary measures have been adopted. For instance, uranium enrichment is done to the extent that is needed,” he added.

He further noted that IAEA’s reports are the best reference in this regard and the Agency has confirmed that Iran has fully taken all the five steps.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the agreement and later reimposed the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran as part of the agreement.

In response to the move, and in the face of E3’s failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interests against the US sanctions, Tehran began taking measures to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA in a bid to create a balance between its rights and obligations and also to encourage the other parties to live up to their own share of commitments to keep the agreement alive.

