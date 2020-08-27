Relations with Zionist Regime criteria for US terror list: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that relation with the Zionist Regime is a criterion for US State Department’s terror list.

Iran, IAEA agree 'in good faith’ to resolve issues: statement

Iran and IAEA issued a statement on Wednesday based on which the Islamic Republic voluntarily provides the IAEA with access to two locations specified by the Agency.

Iran supports political settlement of Syrian crisis: Khaji

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji met and held talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Wednesday.

Iran ready to coop. with IAEA under ‘safeguards’: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of ‘safeguards’.

Speaking in his meeting with IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi on Wed. evening, Rouhani stated, “In view of Iran, IAEA is of paramount importance and like in the past, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with IAEA within the framework of safeguards.”

Iranian FM sympathizes with flood-stricken Afghan people

Following the occurrence of flood in Afghanistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Wed. expressed sympathy with the government and people of Afghanistan.

Iran’s considerations taken into account in IAEA agreement

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran's chief said that Tehran's considerations were taken into account in a joint statement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Ali-Akbar Salehi made the remarks on Wednesday evening and reiterated that based on the analysis of available information, it was agreed that the IAEA will not have any other requests.

Iran coronavirus update: 2,243 cases, 119 deaths in 24 hours

As of Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 365,000, of whom 21,020 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Enemies failed in overthrowing Establishment: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said that the resistance of the Iranian nation in the face of hostile pressures foiled enemies plot to bring down the Islamic Republic.

UNSC displayed US isolation again: Iran UN Mission

Stating that the US objective is to destroy Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that the deliberations in the UN Security Council showed the US isolation once again.

MA