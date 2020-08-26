Relations with Zionist Regime criteria for US terror list

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Zarif Wrote, “Thanks to @SecPompeo, we now know criteria for a country to be removed from—or included in—State Dept's terror list:

Relations with Israel,

World's No.1 nuclear threat, rights violator, illegal occupier & terror entity

How can the world STILL take US foreign policy seriously?”

The US Secretary of State traveled to Sudan from the occupied territories of Palestine in recent days. Some media outlets reported that Pompeo's visit aims at normalizing relations between Sudan and the Zionist regime.

The Tel Aviv regime and Khartoum do not have diplomatic relations, but Sudan’s leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the ruling council in the country, met with Netanyahu in Uganda in February, according to Press TV.

That meeting was not immediately made public. Public and government support for the Palestinian cause runs strong in Sudan. The Khartoum-Tel Aviv relationship has also historically been hostile.

However, Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has dashed America’s hopes for quick normalization with the Israeli regime, saying his government has no mandate to establish ties with Tel Aviv and any such a decision should wait until after the transitional period ends in the African country.

