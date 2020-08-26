Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on August 26

Ebtekar:
Deciphering IAEA Chief’s visit to Iran
Ettela’at:
Sana’a vows to oust Saudi enemy from Yemen
Salehi says ‘new chapter’ of coop. with IAEA has started
Ruhollah Hosseinian passes away
Rouhani: we will manage the country despite all pressures
Iran:
Salehi describes talks with Grossi ‘constructive’
Javan:
They opened the closed case of Iran in IAEA
Khorasan:
Sources point to good agreements between Iran, IAEA for resolving differences
UNSC chief rejects US bid against Iran
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
‘Constructive’ talks between Iran, IAEA
Kayhan:
Zionist regime says it opposes selling UAE even a screw of F-35
Leader thanks people for implementing health protocols in Muharram mourning ceremonies
US protestors set Wisconsin ablaze
Hamshahri:
MPs propose plan to block foreign social media
