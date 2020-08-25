'Democrat or Republican US admin. to make no difference'

In his meeting with the senior managers of the Iranian media on Tuesday evening, Rouhani also informed that his administration will also inaugurate 50 dams by the end of its tenure (June 2021).

Rouhani said that the next US administration will seek new solutions against Iran and it is forced to make some changes in the present conditions but Iran will go on its way as if the sanctions are to stay in place.

He added that "if by making a new agreement with Iran means the US return to the JCPOA, the Americans can do the job right now but if they want to put more pressure on Iran, that will never be possible."

He said that Iran is now able to stand against the US in the UN, adding that the recent rejection of the US anti-Iranian resolution by the UNSE is a great achievement for the Islamic Republic and a proof for the failure of the Americans' propaganda against Iran in the past 42 years.

He added that Iran has been successful in its fight against terrorism in the region, as well. "The ISIL had been created to make the whole region insecure and was meant to expand the Tel Aviv regime's territory from the Nile to the Euphrates but the Islamic Republic defeated the project."

The Iranian President expressed content that Iran's medical equipment and capabilities in the medical sector have been doubled and despite the US sanctions the country is able to meet its domestic demands even under the coronavirus pandemic.

Rouhani also informed that his administration is to inaugurate 50 dams by the end of its tenure (June 2021).

