The Iranian films "Train That Night" directed by Hamid Reza Ghotbi and "Mordehhor" directed by Sadegh Sadegh Daghighi were screened in the feature film section of the Muslim International Film Festival in Toronto.

Muslim International Film Festival was held on October 1 and 2, 2021.

"Train That Night" has previously taken part in German, Spanish, Greek, Indian, and Chinese film festivals.

"Mordehhor" also participated in some Indian film festivals.

