‘Eleventh Step’ goes to Zlin film festival

Eleventh Step tells the story of a little lion cub that is born in a zoo and lives in a cage that is only ten steps long. On the eleventh step he bangs his head against the bars, but one day the zookeeper leaves the cage door open. However, the lion cub never dares to take one more step toward its freedom.

The Iranian animation took part in France’s Annecy International Animated Film Festival in June.

The 60th International Film Festival for Children and Youth will take place in the Czech city of Zlin from September 4 to September 10, 2020.

The mission and goal of the event is the presentation of contemporary world film for children and youth.

