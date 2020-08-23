Iranian short film ‘Talker’ goes to Tirana intl. filmfest.

The 12-minute short film, directed by Mehrshad Ranjbar, tells the story of an old woman who has kept her sick husband for many years, until one day this habit ends.

It is the first appearance of ‘Talker’ in an international festival.

The Tirana International Film Festival is one of the major annual events taking place in Tirana, Albania, each year.

It features three distinct categories and combines features and short film; fiction, documentary, animation and experimental.

This year’s event will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic in Tirana on September 19-25.

