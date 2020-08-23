Iran registers 2,113 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 358,905 with the death toll standing at 20,643.

COVID-19 has infected 2,113 people and claimed 141 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 3,841 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 309,464 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,036,711 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 23,401,402 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 808,995 and recoveries amounting to 15,935,608.

