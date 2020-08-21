‘Selfie with Democracy’ to take part at US' SFFILM Festival

Starring Pulad Kimiai and Pejman Bazeghi, the film’s story is about the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. It is a sequel to Atshani’s 2010 movie ‘Democracy in the Daylight’.

The film has been taken part at the 3rd Annual Southeast Regional Film Festival in the US and has been nominated for the best international film award.

The San Francisco International Film Festival (abbreviated as SFIFF), organized by the San Francisco Film Society, is held each spring for two weeks, presenting around 200 films from over 50 countries. The festival highlights current trends in international film and video production with an emphasis on work that has not yet secured US distribution.

