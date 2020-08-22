  1. Culture
‘The Alien’ wins at Hong Kong Intl. Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Iranian film ‘The Alien’ (Namo) directed by Nader Saeivar, won the best actor award at the 44th edition of the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Hong Kong International Film Festival Society announced HKIFF44 competition winners on Thursday.

The Best Actor award went to Bakhtiyar Panjeei for Iranian film 'The Alien'.

The synopsis of ‘The Alien’ reads, "In an ordinary Iranian town, two mysterious strangers in a car begin to park daily at the same spot for hours. This unusual occurrence causes paranoia among the locals, who suspect them to be national security."

The film has also screened at 70th Berlin International Film Festival .

The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society (HKIFFS) is a charitable, non-profit and non-governmental organisation dedicated to the discovery and promotion of creativity in the art and culture of film.

