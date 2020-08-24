Iranian film ‘African Violet' goes on screen in US, Canada

”African Violet” is the story of Shokoo (Fatemeh Motamed) who is past her fifties and second time married. When she learns her first husband has been put to a retirement house, she decides to intervene against this inconsiderate choice of their children. With (obviously not that eager) consent of her current husband Reza (Saeed Aghakhani), she moves Fereydoun (Reza Babak) into their house. This move disrupts the routine of the household.

The film won the Special Jury Award at the 6th edition of Tripoli Film Festival in Lebanon.

The film has also screened at the 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival in South Korea on October 2019.

