4 secretaries appointed for 6th intl. art fest. of resistance

According to the public relations of the festival, Masoud Nejabati, the secretary-general of the festival, has appointed Mohammad Reza Doost Mohammadi, Seyed Mohammad Reza Miri, Ali Hayati and Seyed Mehdi Hosseini as the secretaries of the "Illustration," "Poster," "Inscription and Flag," and "Typography" sections respectively.

Previously, Gholam Ali Taheri as the secretary of the "Painting" section, Taher Sheikh Al-Hokmaei as the secretary of the "Sculpture" section, Seyed Massoud Shojaei Tabatabai as the secretary of the "Cartoon" section and Hassan Ghaedi as the secretary of the "Photo" section of the festival were appointed.

Comprising eight sections, the 6th International Art Festival of Resistance will be held in Tehran by the Visual Arts Group of Revayat Fath Cultural Foundation in February 2021.

HJ/5008922