'The Ocean Behind the Window' to vie at ZLIN FilmFest.

'The Ocean Behind the Window' is the story of Borhan, a young and smart adolescent from a village in a faraway and beautiful island in which people have a hard life. He takes a group of tourists to island’s spectacular visiting spots. He plays music and performs shows for them. Life starts burgeoning. More tourists come to the island but there is a big problem on the way.

The film has won the UNICEF Special Prize (Canon Camera 5D, a trophy and letter of appreciation) for depicting the humane, independent and dynamic nature of a child in thinking and decision making, providing a creative educational environment for every child especially those with disabilities, preserving the local culture and nature for children, and creative, artistic and outstanding cinematography and visualization.

It has also received the diploma of appreciation in the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth (IFFCY) in Isfahan.

Babak Nabizadeh has made seven short documentaries. He has received many awards from domestic and international film festivals such as Moustapha Akkad Award, England Insight Festival Award for the best film, jury award from Italy Religion Today Festival, Russia Peace and War Festival Award for the best film, and awards from Erbil Festival for the best film and the best filming for three of his films namely “ Empty Handed but Strong Heart”.

ZLÍN FILM FESTIVAL is the oldest and largest film festival of its kind in the world. This is a significant international event which has an excellent reputation and holds lots of respect. The festival screenings are conducted not only in Zlin, but also in many other towns in the Czech Republic. Each year the festival presents around 300 films from more than 50 countries around the world. Since 2010 festival attendance has exceeded 95,000 children and adults.

The Zlín Film Festival is an active member of the European Children's Film Association. ZFF organizes an extensive supporting, professional and charitable program.

The 60th edition of the festival will be held on 4-10 September 2020.

ZZ/5006156