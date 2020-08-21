'US not participant of JCPOA to activate snapback mechanism'

In a Friday tweet, Schmid wrote, "After US formally withdrew from #JCPOA in 2018, it cannot be considered a participant State for the purposes of possible sanctions snapback foreseen by the #UNSC resolution 2231."

"EU will continue to do everything to ensure the preservation and full implementation of #Iran deal," she added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Friday that Washington delivered a letter to the UN for snapback invocation against Iran to bring back sanctions in 30 days.

Referring to the process of restoration of sanctions against Iran, he added, "We are confident that the trigger mechanism will be implemented against Iran."

This is while, in reaction to the US request to initiate the ‘snapback’ mechanism, the E3 announced their opposition, saying that they will not support this action which is incompatible with current efforts to support the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the US initiatives to renew the UN Security Council’s resolutions on sanctions against Iran lack legal basis and will inevitably fail.

Following Washington’s new push to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the JCPOA and reimpose all UN sanctions against Tehran, Foreign Minister Zarif sent a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council on Thursday.

He blasted the US' illegal attempts to snapback sanctions on Iran, reiterating that the US has no right to reapply provisions of terminated resolutions.

In reaction to the US attempt to use snapback mechanism against Iran, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell also issued a statement, saying that Washington is not able activate the mechanism.

