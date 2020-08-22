Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 22

Arman-e Melli:
Strong opposition of JCPOA participants to activating 'snapback' mechanism
Ebtekar:
Iran unveils 'Haj Qasem', 'Abu-Mahdi' missiles
US plan to use 'snapback' mechanism met with global opposition
Etela'at:
4+1: US has no right to activate 'snapback' mechanism
New Iranian cruise, ballistic missiles unveiled
Nasrallah: Zionist regime most important threat in region
Iran:
'Haj Qasem', 'Abu-Mahdi' missiles unveiled
E3, Belgium: We oppose US action to use snapback mechanism
Borrell: As coordinator of JCPOA Joint Commission, I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preservation of JCPOA
Javan:
Zarif: United States has no right to use mechanism
Khorasan:
US plunging into isolation swamp
Shargh:
Zarif pens letter to UNSC on US push for 'snapback' sanctions
Eslahat:
Zarif: History of Security Council does not recall such a situation
Kayhan:
Hashd al-Sha’abi: We will target US with all our might
United States is a supporter of Zionist regime, enemy of Iran; Whether it is Trump or Biden
Mardom Salari:
3 Iranian hostages held by Somali pirates released
