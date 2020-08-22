Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 22

Arman-e Melli:

Strong opposition of JCPOA participants to activating 'snapback' mechanism

Ebtekar:

Iran unveils 'Haj Qasem', 'Abu-Mahdi' missiles

US plan to use 'snapback' mechanism met with global opposition

Etela'at:

4+1: US has no right to activate 'snapback' mechanism

New Iranian cruise, ballistic missiles unveiled

Nasrallah: Zionist regime most important threat in region

Iran:

'Haj Qasem', 'Abu-Mahdi' missiles unveiled

E3, Belgium: We oppose US action to use snapback mechanism

Borrell: As coordinator of JCPOA Joint Commission, I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preservation of JCPOA

Javan:

Zarif: United States has no right to use mechanism

Khorasan:

US plunging into isolation swamp

Shargh:

Zarif pens letter to UNSC on US push for 'snapback' sanctions

Eslahat:

Zarif: History of Security Council does not recall such a situation

Kayhan:

Hashd al-Sha’abi: We will target US with all our might

United States is a supporter of Zionist regime, enemy of Iran; Whether it is Trump or Biden

Mardom Salari:

3 Iranian hostages held by Somali pirates released

