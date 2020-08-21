US request to 'snapback' sanctions illegal, unreasonable

In a tweet on Friday, Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi wote, "Washington's move to send a formal request to the UN Security Council to 'snapback' sanctions against #Iran on the pretext of violating the nuclear deal is illegal and unreasonable."

"Europeans must be cautious not to fall into the trap of US's unilateral decisions," he added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Friday that Washington delivered a letter to the UN for snapback invocation against Iran to bring back sanctions in 30 days.

Referring to the process of restoration of sanctions against Iran, he added, "We are confident that the trigger mechanism will be implemented against Iran."

This is while, in reaction to the US request to initiate the ‘snapback’ mechanism, the E3 announced their opposition, saying that they will not support this action which is incompatible with current efforts to support the JCPOA.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif also sent a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council on Thursday. He blasted the US' illegal attempts to snapback sanctions on Iran, reiterating that the US has no right to reapply provisions of terminated resolutions.

