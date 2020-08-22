Trump facing sharp drop in popularity: Vaezi

In a Friday tweet, Vaezi wrote, "The era of unilateralism is over and the international community does not tolerate the pressure and threat of the United States."

Referring to Washington’s new push to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the JCPOA and reimpose all UN sanctions against Tehran, he added, "This US move will fail as well."

"China, Russia, and the Europe have announced loudly that they oppose US decision to activate the snapback but US hasn’t learned from its recent humiliating defeat and threatens the UN Security Council members to accompany it," Vaezi wrote.

He added, "Trump is facing a sharp drop in popularity and approval in the last months of his administration, so he has decided to threaten others and digress minds to escape his current conditions."

