"The Unseen" goes to S Korea's DMZ filmfest.

The “The Unseen” anime documentary directed by Behzad Nalbandi will be screened at the 12th DMZ International Documentary Film Festival.

The 12th edition of the festival will be held from September 17 to 24 in Goyang in the north of South Korea.



Directed and written by Behzad Nalbandi, ‘The Unseen’ is about a time when Tehran hosts foreign dignitaries, the local authorities clean up Tehran’s urban image through an ‘urban beautification’ process which includes the rounding up of unsavory characters from the city streets; i.e. drug addicts and prostitutes. The men are released after a few days but the women are kept as wards of the state in perpetuity.

The animation was first screened at the Fajr International Film Festival and began its international screening at the IDFA Festival. The film was also nominated for the best-animated film of the Asia-Pacific Festival and it was nominated for Istanbul Film Festivals, which has been postponed due to coronavirus.

It has also appeared online at the Munich and Krakow festivals amid coronavirus outbreak.

RHM/5001797