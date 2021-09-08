'The Fabric' goes to DMZ Intl Documentary Film Festival

Directed by Iman Behrouzi, the Iranian short documentary The Fabric has managed to enter the competition section of the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival in South Korea.

The DMZ Festival is one of Asia's most important documentary film festivals. The thirteenth edition of this South Korean cinematic event will take place from September 18 to 25th in South Korea.

"The Fabric" is a joint product of Iran and Germany. The documentary is the story of a student who lives in a dormitory during quarantine in Germany.

The Korean event is the largest festival of its kind in Asia, aiming to introduce outstanding documentaries as well as to support talented filmmakers and promising projects to be discovered by a wider audience.

The festival is said to be the leading documentary film festival in Asia with the theme of peace, communication, and life.

