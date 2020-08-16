Spain's Navarra Intl. Film Festival hosts two Iranian titles

Produced and directed by Ghasideh Golmakani, 'Horn' is about a businesswoman tries to find a parking place to park her car, to be on time for an important work appointment. Men in the streets disturb her concentration while she is driving, but she finds a solution to confront them.

Iran/Denmark production ‘Song Sparrow’, directed by Farzaneh Omidvarnia, depicts a group of refugees who, in search of a better life, pay a smuggler to take them across the border in the back of a refrigerated meat truck to a safe country.

‘Song Sparrow’ uses puppet animation to tell this tense tale based on an actual event that happened in Austria in 2015.

The people in the animation represent different ages, races, colors, and cultural backgrounds, all of them willing to put their lives on the line in search of a dream, while in reality having little choice.

The Best International Short Animation award of the 20th Lebu International Film Festival went to ‘Song Sparrow’.

Navarra International Film Festival is born as a meeting point for creators and various disciplines (music, dance, theatre) in order to promote inclusion and generate a social debate through film and its protagonists.

The festival will be held on September 3-5, 2020 in Spain.

