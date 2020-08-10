  1. Culture
Aug 10, 2020, 11:00 PM

Anibar Animation Festival to screen ‘Eaten’ from Iran

Anibar Animation Festival to screen ‘Eaten’ from Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Iranian animation ‘Eaten’, directed by Mohsen Rezapour, will be screened at the 2020 edition of the Anibar International Animation Festival.

The film is about life in a mysterious and unknown planet, a rabbit-like creature is eaten, but that's not the end of the story.

Anibar International Animation Festival is the only animation festival in Kosova, and one of the biggest cultural events in the country. Since the beginning, the festival is organized and held in various settings in the city of Peja.

Its online edition will be held from 17 to 23 of August.

‘Eaten’ has participated in numerous international festivals across the world.

MAH/ 4994793

News Code 162081

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News