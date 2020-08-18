'The Cycling Wind' goes to Glasgow Film Festival 2020

The 6-minute animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

‘The Cycling Wind’ is taking part at the Glasgow Film Festival 2020, which kicked off on 17 August in Glasgow and will run through August 23.

The Cycling Wind’ had previously taken part at the 9th edition of Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids in the US, the 23rd Animac International Animation Film Festival in Catalonia region, in northeastern Spain, the 9th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival in the US, and 34th Clermont-Ferrand film market in France and the 29th International Animated Film Festival 'Les Nuits Magiques' in France.

Glasgow is one of the friendliest film festivals on the planet with a wide-ranging programme that celebrates every corner of world cinema and provides a fantastic showcase for the best of Scottish film. Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) is one of the leading film festivals in the UK and run by Glasgow Film, a charity which also runs Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT). The Festival is made possible by support from Screen Scotland, the BFI (award funds from the National Lottery), Glasgow Life and EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

