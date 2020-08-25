'Weekend' to go on screen at São Paulo Intl. Short FilmFest.

The synopsis of 'Weekend' reads, "The Moniri and Kheradmand families are in the park for a picnic. After finishing their meal, it is revealed that they are there for something else."

Fardin Ghaderi, Mostafa Latifikhah, Sahar Taherkhani, Maliheh Esfandiari and Bardia Shariati are among the cast members of the short film.

São Paulo Film Festival (SPFF) is an independent film festival that takes place in the most frenetic and populous city in Brazil.

SPFF seeks to support and inspire independent short film from all over the world, by a genuine expression that can stimulate new thoughts to the art of cinema. The Festival SPFF is an organization dedicated to the discovery and development of new artists, with visions beyond the border of the imagination that can thrill audiences from all countries.

The São Paulo International Short Film Festival aims to promote a greater exchange between Latin American and International production.

