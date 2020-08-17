Iraqi forces arrest 3 ISIL elements in Saladin province

Iraqi officials issued a statement on Monday noting that the elements were responsible for logistical support for ISIL terrorist organization, Alsumaria reported.

The statement added that the terrorists were involved in several operations against security forces and Iraqi citizens.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

