10 ISIL terrorists forces killed in N Iraq

Iraq Defense Ministry spokesperson Yahya Rasoul announced on Tuesday night the operation against the ISIL terrorist remnants near Erbil in the north of the country.

10 ISIL terrorist forces were killed in the operation, he said.

Iraqi counterterrorism forces also managed to identify and destroy nine hideouts and food and ammunition depots belonging to ISIL elements.

The Iraqi Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Interior announced this week the arrest of 3 terrorists, who were responsible for logistical support of ISIL in the northern province of Saladin.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

