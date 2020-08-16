Iraqi army launches anti-ISIL operation in Kirkuk

The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continues in different parts of the country.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation against the remnants of ISIL takfiri elements in Al-Hawija District in the Kirkuk province.

During the operation, Iraqi forces have successfully arrested six ISIL terrorist forces.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi army managed to seize some weapons belonging to the remnants of ISIL.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

