Aug 17, 2020, 8:51 AM

Iran dismisses US claim of arming Taliban

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Tehran has rejected US claims that it is providing weapons to the Taliban in order to fight the US influence in Afghanistan.

“The baseless accusations by the US secretary of state are only a projection aimed at distorting the public opinion in Afghanistan from Washington’s aides to ISIL terrorists,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

“The current developments in Afghanistan are a result of the US’ warmongering and interferences in the country,” he said, adding, “The US is yet to inform the [Afghan] public of the identity of the helicopters that supplied ISIL under the NATO disguise in Afghanistan.”

Khatibzadeh’s remark came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed last week that Iran has been arming the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Iran has opposed the US military occupation of Afghanistan and has expressed readiness to cooperate with any effort for intra-Afghan dialog.

Tehran says it is ready to contribute to the promotion of the Afghan-Afghan dialogue at the request of the parties involved.

