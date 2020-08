Leading a high-ranking delegation Al Kadhimi is reportedly to meet and hold talks with the US President Donald Trump on Thursday and begin to wrap up a strategic dialogue launched in June to define the future of US-Iraqi relations.

The Iraqi PM made a visit to Iran in late July, when he met and held talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and other Iranian senior officials.

