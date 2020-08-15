Iraqi forces arrest ISIL commander in Nineveh provin.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior issued a statement on Saturday noting that Security forces have captured an ISIL commander who was previously involved in a number of suicide missions in the country.

The ISIL elements were also responsible for several terrorist operations against security forces and Iraqi citizens.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

