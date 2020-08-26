Iraq continuing anti-ISIL fight with Iran, Syria & Russia

The mission of this quadruple security center, formed in the Iraqi defense ministry, is to provide parties with information and to do information coordination among these countries in combat against the ISIL, Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted Al-Khafaji as saying.

He added that in this center, officers from the named countries exchange information on their joint fight against terrorism and also make the required security coordination.

The Iraqi commander pointed out that this center has done a lot in combating ISIL terrorism, by providing information against terrorist groups.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

Experts believe that the Islamic Republic has gained respect and a special place among the Iraqi people in the fight against ISIL. They admit that ISIL would have reached the heart of Europe if it was not for IRGC Commander Martyr Soleimani’s efforts.

HJ/FNA13990605000622